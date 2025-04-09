Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Strong-Buy Rating

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.