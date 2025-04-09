Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Strong-Buy Rating

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.
In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
