Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Presidio Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.
About Presidio Property Trust
Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.
