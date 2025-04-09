Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded Premium Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.40.

Shares of PBH opened at C$73.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$72.63 and a 12 month high of C$97.10.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

