PPG Industries FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.84. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

PPG stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $89.84 and a 52-week high of $142.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11,737.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,432 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 124.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

