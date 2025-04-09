Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 276822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PONY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

