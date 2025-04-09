Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

HONE stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

