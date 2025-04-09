Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,177,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.75 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.46.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

