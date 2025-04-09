Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $144,000 Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of HNST opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.42 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 2.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Honest news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $182,532.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,693.80. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,583.12. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honest Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

