Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on CVS
CVS Health Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.