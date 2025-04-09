Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,163.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 49,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 45,893 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 554,814 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -5.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

