Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $227,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

