Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,712 shares during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics comprises 1.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLRX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $112,427.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,278.56. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,628 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

