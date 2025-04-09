Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EARN opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.74. Ellington Credit has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.12%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 243.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

