Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIO)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MIO opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $33,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,644. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $266,311 over the last 90 days.

