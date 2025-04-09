Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIO)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:MIO opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.
