Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

