Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.55 and traded as high as C$14.64. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 7,553 shares.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinetree Capital

In other Pinetree Capital news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 11,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$153,450.00. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $537,291 over the last 90 days. 43.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

