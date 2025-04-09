Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.
Phoenix Footwear Group Stock Performance
Shares of PXFG remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $151,746.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.41. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About Phoenix Footwear Group
