Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

Phoenix Footwear Group Stock Performance

Shares of PXFG remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $151,746.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.41. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Get Phoenix Footwear Group alerts:

About Phoenix Footwear Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women’s footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.