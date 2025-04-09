Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CATX shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

CATX stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 38,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,221.48. The trade was a 53.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juan Graham acquired 33,333 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $79,546.50. This represents a 1,649.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

