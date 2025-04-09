PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 25th

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

