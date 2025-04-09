Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 468 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

