Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 219,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

