Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 2,789 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sempra by 38.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. Sempra has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.70 per share, with a total value of $67,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,500. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,823.35. The trade was a 8.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and have sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

