Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Price Performance

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $24.84.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.