Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.29. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
