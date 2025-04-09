Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.29. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.