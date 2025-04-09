Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Truist Financial

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $118.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

