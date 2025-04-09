Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $118.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.