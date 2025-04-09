Oppenheimer Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $125.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush increased their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Down 3.7 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.