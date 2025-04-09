Open Lending (LPRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2025 – Open Lending is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Open Lending was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.70 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 9,984,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,601. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Open Lending by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,655,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after buying an additional 920,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Open Lending by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 295,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,178,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 132,561 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

