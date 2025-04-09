Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

ON stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 836,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Onsemi by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 69.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

