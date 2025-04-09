One Degree Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

One Degree Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,050 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

