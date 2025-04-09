One Degree Advisors Inc Acquires 7,582 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

One Degree Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,921,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0314 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

