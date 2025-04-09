OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 98,692 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,692 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth $797,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LG Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 112,964 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

