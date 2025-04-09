OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $446,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISEP opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

