OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 55,727 Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogoro by 113.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gogoro by 105.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 69,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gogoro by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 318,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of GGR stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Gogoro Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

