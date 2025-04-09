OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52.

About Canopy Growth

(Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.