Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.45. 257,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $143.23 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average is $191.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

