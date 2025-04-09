Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $20.25. 4,566,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,745,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKLO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Oklo Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,929,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oklo by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $19,285,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,104,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

