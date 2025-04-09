O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $900,127,000 after acquiring an additional 419,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,823,000 after purchasing an additional 151,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after buying an additional 111,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

