O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $821,000 Position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Devices were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 577.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Sopko purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,250. This represents a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

TAYD opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.99%.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

