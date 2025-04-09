O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 153,568 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.Jill by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J.Jill by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:JILL opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.32. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. Research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $132,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,686.85. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

