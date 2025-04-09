O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Herc by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.20.

Herc stock opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.79 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

