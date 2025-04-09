O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

