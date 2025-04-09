Northpointe Bancshares Inc to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NPB)

Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Northpointe Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE NPB traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 71,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,799. Northpointe Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Get Northpointe Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Northpointe Bancshares

In related news, CEO Charles Alan Williams purchased 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,994.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vlieger Robert W. De II sold 50,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $689,105.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,827.68. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northpointe Bancshares

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”). We operate our business primarily through our wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Northpointe Bank. We emphasize to our employees and clients that our specialized business lines differentiate us as a business that has the added benefit of being a bank.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northpointe Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northpointe Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.