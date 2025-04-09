Northland Capmk Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to “Strong-Buy”

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

