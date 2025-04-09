Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.47 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.82). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 62.65 ($0.80), with a volume of 48,066 shares traded.

Northern Bear Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £8.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.65.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

