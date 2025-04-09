Nicholas Van Dyk Sells 82,700 Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) Stock

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk sold 82,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$57,890.00.

Nicholas Van Dyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Nicholas Van Dyk sold 26,416 shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$16,906.24.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

CVE:NCX traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.71. The company had a trading volume of 568,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,313. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 65.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Paradigm Capital set a C$1.45 price target on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

