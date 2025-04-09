New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 124,599 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.