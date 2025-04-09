New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Up 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 507,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 612,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

New Found Gold Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$315.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.64.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New Found Gold

In other New Found Gold news, Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. Corporate insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.