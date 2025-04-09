NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

