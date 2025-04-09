Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 102.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.