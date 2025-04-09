NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3452371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

VYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

